Former Manchester City star David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl

Silva, the court said, forcibly grabbed a woman to pull her away during a row, “provoking her to fall”.

By Associated Press Reporters

Former Spain and Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been found guilty of hurting a woman during a brawl.

The fracas happened on June 19 during the Carnaval celebration on the Canary Islands, where a fight broke out between a group of people and 36-year-old Silva and his companions, according to Spanish court documents seen by the Associated Press.

Silva, the court said, forcibly grabbed the woman to pull her away, “provoking her to fall”.

She suffered pain in her back, bruises and abrasions to her elbows and knees that needed medical treatment.

The court fined Silva 1,080 euros (£943).

Two other people were also found guilty of causing bodily harm.

One was fined, while the other was fined and given an eight-month prison sentence.

Silva has been playing for Spanish club Real Sociedad since 2020.

The playmaker is a World Cup winner and a four-time English Premier League champion.

