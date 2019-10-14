The former boss of Moneysupermarket and Just Eat has joined Photobox as its new chairman, the company has announced.

Former Just Eat boss joins Photobox as new chairman

Peter Plumb will oversee the business as it launches a plethora of new products and taps further into consumer demand for printing hard copies of digital pictures.

“This is one of the UK’s great technology pioneers and success stories, a household brand serving millions of customers across Europe each year,” he said.

Peter Plumb, the new chairman of Photobox (Photobox / PA)

“It is exciting to work with such a talented team to help drive the business forward.”

Mr Plumb’s arrival comes as the firm revealed it has printed more than five billion images for customers and is focusing on new produccts such as its Photobox Easy Create system to make bespoke products from digital libraries using “emotionally intelligent” artificial intelligence.

Christian Woolfenden, Photobox chief executive, added: “Peter has a track record of delivering results in high growth, consumer facing technology businesses.

“His passion for innovation and first-rate customer experience, coupled with his knowledge of international markets made him the standout choice for the board.”

The new chairman will be hoping to put behind him a difficult time at Just Eat, where he quit the top job after just 18 months.

His tenure at the online takeaway platform came at a difficult time, as Deliveroo and Uber Eats were competing for Just Eat’s customer base.

Activist investor Cat Rock Capital called for his removal, arguing the firm needed someone with more experience of the food market and attacking Mr Plumb’s decision to push through further investment, rather than returning profits to shareholders.

