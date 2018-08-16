Former Indian prime minister Atal Vajpayee dies aged 93

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has died after a prolonged illness at the age of 93.

Mr Vajpayee was a Hindu nationalist who in 1998 ordered nuclear weapons tests which stoked fears of an atomic war with rival Pakistan.

However, he later launched a ground-breaking peace process with Islamabad.

That was not the only way in which Mr Vajpayee seemed to be a political contradiction.

He was a moderate leader of an often-strident Hindu nationalist movement, and a lifelong poet who revered nature but who oversaw India’s growth into a swaggering regional economic power.

Mr Vajpayee’s supporters saw him as a skilled politician, while critics accused him and his party of stoking public fears of India’s large Muslim minority.

However, both sides agreed he was that rare thing in Indian politics: a man untainted by corruption scandals.

