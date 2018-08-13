Former Guantanamo inmate opens pastry shop in Uruguay

A former inmate of the US prison camp in Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay has opened a pastry shop in Uruguay.

Ahmed Ahjam opened a small stall selling Arabic pastries at a public market in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo.

He was one of six former detainees accepted by Uruguay in 2014 after US authorities decided they posed no threat but could not be sent to their homelands.

Syrian Ahmed Ahjam poses for a photo with customers (Matilde Campodonico/AP)

Mr Ahjam and the others have struggled to adapt to the South American country.

But the former jeweller from Syria says he has learned to make sweets with recipes from his sisters and he has been earning money selling them at fairs and private events.

Uruguayan officials helped him open the small new business but government subsidies for the six are scheduled to end this year.

