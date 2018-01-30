Former Glee actor Mark Salling dies aged 35

Salling's lawyer Michael J Proctor said in a statement: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning.

"Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.

"He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."