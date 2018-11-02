News World News

Friday 2 November 2018

Former Denmark striker Bendtner jailed for 50 days for assault

The ex-Arsenal player was charged with beating and kicking a cab driver in Copenhagen on September 9.

Nicklas Bendtner (Martin Sylvest / Scanpix via AP)
Nicklas Bendtner (Martin Sylvest / Scanpix via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Former Denmark striker Niklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and fined 1,500 kroner (£176) after being found guilty of assault.

Bendtner was charged with beating and kicking a cab driver in Copenhagen on September 9.

The 30-year-old Dane admitted hitting the man but said he acted in self-defence after a dispute over the fare.

ipanews_a5129673-063e-4fb6-9029-caeb42eaa53c_embedded239468823
Nicklas Bendtner, right, with his lawyer Anders Nemeth (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Denmark’s TV2 channel said the Rosenborg forward immediately appealed against the ruling.

The cab driver, whose jaw was broken, was acquitted of violence but fined 3,000 kroner (£353) for using his telephone while driving and not wearing his seatbelt.

Bendtner, a former Arsenal and Juventus forward, has not been selected for his national team in recent months because of his poor shape.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News