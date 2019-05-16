Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89

His wife and biographer, Blanche d’Alpuget, said he died on Thursday in their Sydney home and that the nation had lost “a great Australian, many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era”.

Vale Bob.



We will remember him.



In solidarity, forever.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TyM7ZqS7Jd — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) May 16, 2019

Mr Hawke was prime minister from 1983 until 1991.

Bob Hawke was a great Australian who led and served our country with passion, courage, and an intellectual horsepower that made our country stronger.



He was true to his beliefs in the Labor tradition and defined the politics of his generation and beyond. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 16, 2019

He is Australia’s third-longest-serving prime minister and the longest for his centre-left Labor Party.

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe was among those paying tribute to the former premier, noting, among other achievements, Mr Hawke’s penchant for downing pints of beer in one.

Bob Hawke has died.

A great man who made this country confident.

A great man who never lost his humility.

Guinness book of records 1954 , 2.5 pints of beer in 11 seconds.

Rhodes Scholar.

Trade Union Leader.

Prime Minister.

Statesman.

Thanks for everything

Mr Hawke. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 16, 2019

