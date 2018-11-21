Former Arsenal striker Niklas Bendtner will have to serve a 50-day jail sentence after dropping his appeal against an assault conviction.

Former Arsenal footballer to serve time in jail after dropping appeal

Bendtner was found guilty of beating and kicking a taxi driver in Copenhagen on September 9.

The 30-year-old Dane admitted to hitting the man but said he had acted in self-defence after an argument over the fare.

Bendtner was sentenced to 50 days in prison and fined 1,500 kroner (£179).

The State Prosecutor of Copenhagen wrote on Twitter that it also abandoned its appeal after Bendtner’s move, adding: “The verdict is therefore final.”

Bendtner, who also played for Juventus and now plays for Norwegian club Rosenborg, has not been selected for his national team in recent months because of his poor physical condition.

Press Association