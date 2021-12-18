Foreign news in brief: Typhoon tears through central Philippines, 31 dead

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the site of the blast in Karachi

Pope Francis greets migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy

Rescuers pull a rubber boat as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes in the Philippines

A powerful typhoon left at least 31 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wreaked widespread destruction in the central Philippines, officials said yesterday. One local governor said her island has been “levelled to the ground”.

Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance — a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved many lives.

At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195kmph and gusts of up to 270kmph — one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

The typhoon slammed into the country’s south-eastern coast on Thursday but the extent of casualties and destruction remained unclear two days after it hit, with entire provinces still without power and mobile phone connection.

The government’s main disaster-response agency said at least 31 people were reported killed, many after being hit by falling trees, but it added it was still validating most of the deaths. At least three were injured and one was missing.

Officials on the Dinagat Islands, one of the first provinces to be lashed by the typhoon’s ferocious winds, remained cut off yesterday due to downed power and communication lines. But its governor, Arlene Bag-ao, managed to post a statement on the province’s website to say that the island of about 180,000 “has been leveled to the ground.”

She pleaded for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies. She said only a few casualties have been reported in the capital so far because other towns remain isolated.

Eve Babitz, hard-living bard of Hollywood, dies at 78

Eve Babitz, the Hollywood bard, muse and reveller who with warmth and candour chronicled the excesses of her native world in the 1960s and 1970s and became a cult figure to generations of readers, has died. She was 78.

Babitz biographer Lili Anolik confirmed that she died Friday, but did not immediately provide additional details.

Few writers captured a time and place so vividly as Babitz did. Her dispatches from the Troubadour night club and the Chateau Marmont, from the Sunset Strip and Venice Beach, became as much a testament of her era as a Jack Nicholson movie or an album by the Eagles or Fleetwood Mac.

She was likened at times to fellow Californian Joan Didion — although Babitz often found magic where Didion saw ruin — and to the French author-sage-confessor Collette.

Babitz knew everyone, from Jim Morrison to Steve Martin, but her greatest subject was herself. She was often witty, sometimes amazed and sometimes could only shrug.

Babitz dished about her sex life (“I got deflowered on two cans of Rainier ale when I was 17”), her outreach (“Dear Joseph Heller,” she once wrote to the Catch-22 author, “I am a stacked 18-year-old blonde on Sunset Boulevard”), her thoughts on marriage (“My secret ambition has always been to be a spinster”) and her affinity for the wicked.

Expand Close A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the site of the blast in Karachi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the site of the blast in Karachi

Sewage gas explosion leaves 12 dead in Karachi

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in a southern Pakistani city yesterday killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others, police and a health official said.

A police spokesman said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewers which ran beneath a local bank building in the port city of Karachi.

Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire HBL bank building was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below.

The impact of the blast damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris onto a gas station on the other side of the building.

Police said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas, but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

A local administrator said illegal construction over the sewage area of the explosion was under notice to vacate and the structures were scheduled to be demolished.

Expand Close Pope Francis greets migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pope Francis greets migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy

Pope imposes more restrictions on Tridentine mass

Pope Francis doubled down yesterday on his efforts to quash the old Latin Mass. In his latest salvo against Catholic traditionalists, he forbade the celebration of some sacraments according to the ancient rite.

The Vatican’s liturgy office issued a document that clarified some questions that arose in July after Francis reimposed restrictions on the old Latin or Tridentine mass that Pope Benedict XVI had relaxed in 2007.

Francis said then that he was reversing his predecessor’s reforms because they had become a source of division in the church and were exploited by Catholics opposed to the Second Vatican Council — the 1960s meetings that modernised the church and its liturgy.

Francis’ crackdown on the old mass has outraged his conservative critics, some of whom have gone so far to accuse him of heresy and of watering down doctrine by focusing on the environment, social justice and migrants. Francis says he preaches the Gospel and what Jesus taught.