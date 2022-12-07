Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tells of shock at Yemen attack

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was “shocked” to learn of an attack in Yemen during which a convoy in which retired Irish Defence Forces Major General Michael Beary was travelling struck a landmine.

There were no casualties in the incident which occurred yesterday.

Mr Beary is the Head of the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), and he was travelling in a convoy in the Al-Hali district of Yemen. The vehicle he was travelling in sustained damage.

Minister Coveney said the incident serves as a reminder of the dangerous situation which exists in the region.

“Although there were no casualties in the convoy, this incident is a reminder of the dangers that the people of Hudaydah face every day due to landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

“Yemen is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, driven by seven years of conflict, economic collapse and the breakdown of public institutions and services which has left millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance.”

Mr Coveney argued that the “root” of the humanitarian disaster lies in conflict, and reaffirmed Ireland’s support for the efforts of the UNMHA and of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, “to bring about a peaceful solution to this conflict in Yemen”.

“I was disappointed that the truce agreement was not renewed in October, and I urge all parties to the conflict to return to negotiations in good faith,” he added.

Major General Beary has been based in the Al-Hali district since appointment to the UN role last December.

He joined the Irish Army in 1975, serving from 2016 to 2018 as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) having previously served there in 1982, 1989 and 1994-95.