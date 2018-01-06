News World News

Saturday 6 January 2018

Football fans injured after barrier collapses at Kuwait stadium

Omani football fans had gathered to greet their team after a win against the United Arab Emirates
Omani football fans had gathered to greet their team after a win against the United Arab Emirates

More than 30 football fans were injured when a glass barrier collapsed at a stadium in Kuwait City.

The incident happened on Friday evening after Omani fans gathered to greet their team after a win against the United Arab Emirates in the Arabian Gulf Cup finals.

Prime minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah has ordered an investigation into the accident, Kuwait's state-run news agency reported.

The tournament had been planned to take place in Qatar this year before a row erupted among Gulf states.

AP

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News