Food bank hands out access cards for Germans only

The Essen food bank gave out several dozen new access cards to German citizens on Wednesday, while turning down foreigners, the dpa news agency reported.

The move, announced in January, was strongly condemned by migrant aid groups, and the bank’s truck was daubed with the word “Nazis”. The move also triggered a wider debate about treatment of those on the margins of society.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that “such categorisations” of Germans and non-Germans were “not good”.