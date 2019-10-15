Flybe has rebranded to Virgin Connect following its sale to a consortium of rival operators including Virgin Atlantic earlier this year.

Flybe has rebranded to Virgin Connect following its sale to a consortium of rival operators including Virgin Atlantic earlier this year.

Flybe rebrands to Virgin Connect after £2.2m sale to consortium

In March, shareholders in the airline business backed its sale to Connect Airways, a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and Cyrus Capital, for just £2.2 million.

Flybe completed the sale of its assets to the group in the deal worth only 1p per share.

Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Connect Airways, said the company was “hugely excited” by the “milestone” which he said marks a new era for the airline.

Flybe has rebranded following its sale to consortium Connect Airways (PA)

Services have continued as normal after the group offered the airline, which operates more UK domestic flights than any other airline, a £20 million bridge loan amid financial difficulties.

In July, Christine Ourmieres-Widener stepped down from her role as chief executive of Flybe following the change of ownership.

Mr Anderson said: “At its heart, Virgin Connect will be passionately focused on becoming Europe’s most loved and successful regional airline.

“It will offer travel that is simple and convenient with the personal touch.

“Our customers will naturally expect the same exceptional travel experience as they do with other Virgin-related brands.

“Whatever their reason for flying, we want our customers to feel loved and know we will always put their needs first in every decision we take.”

PA Media