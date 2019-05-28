Flybe boss to step down following sale

The boss of Flybe is to leave the airline following its sale to rival operators for just £2.2 million.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener has decided to step down from her role as chief executive of Flybe Limited on July 15, the company said on Tuesday.

Her departure comes two months after shareholders approved the sale of the business to Connect Airways, a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and Cyrus Capital, for only 1p per share.

Jonathan Peachey, director of Flybe, said: “On behalf of the entire Flybe board, I want to extend my gratitude to Christine Ourmieres-Widener for her commitment and significant contributions to Flybe.

“This includes her tireless efforts to safeguard the future for the customers and communities who rely on Flybe, as well as the company’s employees, its pension fund members and its creditors. We all wish Christine the very best for the future.”

The price attached to the airline was called “disappointingly low” by Flybe ahead of a vote in March, but investors were warned that failing to pass the deal would result in steps being taken to wind-up its operations.

Ms Ourmieres-Widener became CEO of Flybe in January 2017. Last year she joined the board of governors at the International Air Trade Association (IATA), the world’s aviation body.

“It has been a privilege to lead Flybe over the past two years and to work with such an outstanding and dedicated team of professionals,” she said on Tuesday.

“Together, we have been able to secure the jobs of our loyal Flybe employees with the sale to Connect Airways and provide our customers and the UK with the vital transport and travel infrastructure they rely on, while preparing Flybe for a bright future under its new ownership.”

Press Association