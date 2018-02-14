Florida high school in lockdown after shooting

A Florida high school has been locked down after a shooting, US authorities said.

The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded. Coral Springs Police said on Twitter the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018 Official news statements will come from Broward Sheriff's Office PIO, we see many comments of parents getting news from local media on scene. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018 Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018 TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the pavement. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018 Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018 Len Murray’s 17-year-old son, who attends the South Florida high school where shooting was reported, sent his parents a chilling text: “Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school. There are police sirens outside. I’m in the auditorium and the doors are locked.” Those words came at 2.30pm local time on Wednesday. A few minutes later, he texted again: “I’m fine.”

Mr Murray raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under an overpass within view of the school buildings in Parkland. My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018 No information was immediately given to parents, Mr Murray said. And he said he remained worried for all those inside.

“I’m scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody’s faces. Everybody is asking, ‘Have you hard from your child yet?'”

Press Association