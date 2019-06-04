News World News

Tuesday 4 June 2019

Florida deputy charged after staying outside during school shooting

Students as they were evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)
By Curt Anderson and Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges.

Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but never went inside.

Mr Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

Peterson’s bail was set at 102,000 US dollars (£80,000).

A Peterson lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP)

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack.

He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

Press Association

