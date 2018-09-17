Florence death toll at 17, including three-month-old baby

Catastrophic flooding from Florence has spread across parts of the US, with roads cut off by the epic deluge and muddy river water swamping entire neighbourhoods miles inland.

The disruption was threatening both North and South Carolina with Wilmington and the surrounding area particularly badly affected on Sunday.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper declared “the risk to life is rising with the angry waters” as the storm’s death toll climbed to 17.

"You know it’s hard to leave home. You miss it as soon as you walk out the door. But tens of thousands of North Carolinians have had to do that this week." - Gov. Cooper pic.twitter.com/uPBrL2xwCr — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 16, 2018

The storm continued to crawl westward, dumping more than 30 inches of rain in spots since Friday, and fears of historic flooding grew.

Tens of thousands were ordered evacuated from communities along the state’s steadily rising rivers — with the Cape Fear, Little River, Lumber, Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers all projected to burst their banks.

In Wilmington, with roads leading in and out of the city underwater and streams still swelling upward, residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants for basic necessities like water.

Police guarded the door of one store, and only 10 people were allowed inside at a time.

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, in Marion, South Carolina (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Woody White, chairman of the board of commissioners of New Hanover County, said officials were planning for food and water to be flown into the coastal city of nearly 120,000 people.

“Our roads are flooded,” he said. “There is no access to Wilmington.”

About 70 miles away from the coast, residents near the Lumber River stepped from their homes directly into boats floating in their front yards; river forecasts showed the scene could be repeated in towns as far as 250 miles inland as waters rise for days.

Downgraded overnight to a tropical depression, Florence was still massive. But with radar showing parts of the storm over six Southeastern states and flood worries spreading into southern Virginia and West Virginia, North and South Carolina were still in the bull’s-eye.

Half way around the world, meanwhile, Typhoon Mangkhut barreled into southern China on Sunday after lashing the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rain that left dozens dead.

More than 2.4 million people were evacuated from China’s southern Guangdong province ahead of the massive typhoon, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades.

In North Carolina, fears of what could be the worst flooding in the state’s history led officials to order tens of thousands to evacuate, though it was not clear how many had fled or even could.

Here's our laydown for Region 3 (+Georgia). We've been tirelessly working with federal, state, local and tribal partners to respond to #Florence. Remember that this storm is a marathon, and we are hitting our stride responding as we close out week 1. #HurricaneStrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/FflJFOi3U2 — FEMA Region 3 (@FEMAregion3) September 16, 2018

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), Brock Long, said officials were focused on finding people and rescuing them.

“We’ll get through this. It’ll be ugly, but we’ll get through it,” Mr Long told NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

President Donald Trump said federal emergency workers, first responders and law enforcement officials were “working really hard”.

As the storm “begins to finally recede, they will kick into an even higher gear. Very Professional!” he declared in a tweet.

FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are working really hard on hurricane Florence. As the storm begins to finally recede, they will kick into an even higher gear. Very Professional! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2018

The storm’s death toll climbed to at least 17 when a three-month-old child was killed when a tree fell across a mobile home in North Carolina.

Earlier, officials said three people died in separate, weather-related traffic accidents in South Carolina.

Victor Merlos was overjoyed to find a store open for business in Wilmington since he had about 20 relatives staying at his apartment, which still had power. He spent more than 500 dollars on cereal, eggs, soft drinks and other necessities, plus beer.

“I have everything I need for my whole family,” said Mr Merlos.

A flooded street as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, North Carolina (David Goldman/AP)

Nearby, a Waffle House restaurant limited breakfast customers to one biscuit and one drink, all take-out, with the price of two dollars per item.

As rivers swelled, state regulators and environmental groups were monitoring the threat from gigantic hog and poultry farms located in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

The industrial-scale farms contain vast pits of animal faeces and urine that can pose a significant pollution threat if they are breached or inundated by floodwaters.

The Defence Department said about 13,500 military personnel had been assigned to help relief efforts.

There have been tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and flood evacuations ongoing this evening from South Carolina up into Virginia and West Virginia. Remnants of Florence are still very dangerous.

Stay #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/ZdEYnKc9xg — NWS (@NWS) September 16, 2018

Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of up to 7,500 people living within a mile of a stretch of the Cape Fear River and the Little River, about 100 miles from the North Carolina coast.

Fayetteville city officials, meanwhile, got help from the Nebraska Task Force One search and rescue team to evacuate 140 residents of an assisted-living facility to a safer location at a church.

In Swansboro, North Carolina, nearly 34 inches of rain had fallen by Sunday afternoon and 20 other places in North Carolina had at least 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Another 30 sites in North and Carolina had at least 10 inches.

Water on the Cape Fear River near Chinquapin got so high that electronic instruments used to monitor flooding quit working after it became submerged, the US Geological Survey said.

Still, there was some good news as power outages in the Carolinas and Virginia were down to about 580,000 homes and businesses after reaching a high of about 910,000 as the hurricane ploughed into the coast. Utilities said some outages could last for weeks.

