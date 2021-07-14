| 19°C Dublin

Flooding across Germany after night of heavy rainfall

Several drivers had to be rescued in the western city of Hagen.

Lightning strikes the top of the TV tower in Berlin (TNN/dpa via AP) Expand

By AP Reporters

Storms caused heavy flooding across parts of western and central Europe overnight, with one man missing after being swept away by a raging stream in eastern Germany.

Firefighters resumed their search for the man in Joehstadt, in Saxony state, on Wednesday morning. German news agency dpa reported that he had been trying to secure his property from rising waters when he disappeared.

In the western city of Hagen firefighters said they had to rescue several drivers whose vehicles had become stuck in a flooded underpass.

Firefighters search for a missing person at the Steinbach after a flash flood had swept the individual away during a storm in Johstadt (Andre März/dpa via AP) Expand

Videos on social media showed streets knee-deep in water and others buried by landslides.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Hof county near the eastern border with the Czech Republic issued a disaster alert late on Tuesday as basements filled with water, trees were uprooted and some areas lost power overnight.

Several drivers had to be rescued in Hagen (dpa/AP) Expand

Germany’s DWD weather service said the region saw 80 litres (more than 21 gallons) of rain per square metre in the space of 12 hours.

Meteorologists predicted further “extreme storms” in the western and central parts of Germany through Thursday, with peak rainfall possibly reaching 200 litres per square metre.

The neighbouring Netherlands and Belgium were also hit by flooding.

A car, submerged up to the roof in water, is parked in front of a flooded garage in Duesseldorf, Germany (David Young/dpa via AP) Expand

