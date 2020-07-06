Flights from UK to Greece can resume on July 15

Greece had previously banned all flights from Britain due to the coronavirus pandemic (PA)

Greece’s government has announced that direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports in Greece can resume on July 15.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday the decision was made “in cooperation with the British Government and after the recommendation of experts”.

Greece had previously banned all flights from Britain due to the extent of the coronavirus spread there.

Britons are among the top tourist visitors to Greece, and the country is eager to ensure it can salvage whatever it can from this year’s summer tourism season.

The sector accounts for around 20% of Greece’s economy.

Direct flights from Sweden have also been banned until at least July 15.

Mr Petsas said Greece was still “watching the epidemiological data” from Sweden, and would make announcements depending on how the situation there evolves.

Indian health workers collect nasal swabs in Gauhati, India (Anupam Nath/AP)

Meanwhile, India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus after reporting 24,248 new cases on Monday.

India has now confirmed 697,413 cases, including 19,693 deaths. Russia has 680,283 cases.

The US has had the most cases, with nearly 2.9 million. Brazil is second, with over 1.6 million.

Indian authorities late on Sunday withdrew a planned reopening of the famed Taj Mahal monument after new cases were detected in the area.

India’s Culture Ministry had decided to reopen all monuments across the country on Monday after more than three months with a cap on the number of visitors and mandatory wearing of face masks.

After a strict nationwide lockdown, India has eased restrictions in most of the country except for the highest-risk areas.

