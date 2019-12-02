Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in the United States as a storm swept across across the country, leaving travellers scrambling to get home after Thanksgiving.

Flight cancellations pile up as storm heads east in the US

Flight-tracking site FlightAware said airports at San Francisco and Newark were among the worst affected.

Wind and rain were causing some arriving flights at San Francisco to be delayed by an average of more than four hours.

In Wyoming and Colorado, major roads were beginning to reopen a day after snow and high winds caused blizzard conditions and clogged roads with snow drifts.

A man clears snow of his driveway in Minnesota (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

The storm’s death toll went up on Sunday.

In Missouri, officials said three people were killed when their vehicles were swept off flooded roads in Bollinger County. In a separate incident, a 48-year-old Louisiana man died.

The powerful storm was heading for the north-east US.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for expected heavy snow and freezing cold in swathes of New England and New York.

Ice accumulations are predicted in parts of Pennsylvania.

The system has already dumped heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundated other areas with rain.

Authorities found the bodies of two young children in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a swollen creek. A third child is missing.

A storm-related death was also reported in South Dakota.

PA Media