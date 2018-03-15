Flight attendant falls out of parked passenger jet
The female crew member was taken to hospital after falling from an emergency door on an Emirates plane parked on the tarmac in Uganda.
A flight attendant with long-haul carrier Emirates has been taken to hospital in Uganda after falling out of an open emergency door on a passenger plane that was parked on the tarmac.
Civil aviation authorities in Uganda said the incident happened at Entebbe International Airport.
They issued a statement saying the female flight attendant “unfortunately fell off” the Boeing 777 which was preparing to fly to Dubai.
An investigation is under way.
Emirates said in a statement that the flight attendant “unfortunately fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK730 from Entebbe”.
The airline added: “We are providing all possible support and care for the affected crew, and will extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation.”
Press Association