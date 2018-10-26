Flash floods kill six in southern Russia

At least six people have died as flash floods hit southern Russia, paralysing road and train traffic across the Black Sea region and forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes, rescue officials said.

The region, which hosted many events for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, saw a huge amount of rain on Wednesday, equalling the average rainfall for two months.

The deluge caused rivers to overflow and roar down the mountainous area.

Weather forecasters predicted torrential rain on Friday evening in Sochi, the Winter Olympics city on the Black Sea where President Vladimir Putin often welcomes foreign dignitaries.

A collapsed railway bridge near Tuapse (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry/AP)

Russia’s Investigative Committee said six people died in several locations near the town of Tuapse when torrential rain and flash floods hit.

An elderly woman is missing after she was swept away by the water in Tuapse.

Footage on state television showed people being rescued from villages in inflatable boats, and emergency crews repairing a section of a collapsed bridge.

The floods have damaged roads and railway bridges, paralysing traffic.

More than 20 trains running along the Black Sea coast have been delayed after a section of a bridge collapsed, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at nearby stations. Emergency officials offered temporary accommodations and food to the passengers.

Russian Railways said they have repaired one of the tracks, allowing a train to travel between two major Black Sea coastal towns for the first time since Wednesday.

