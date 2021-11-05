| 9.4°C Dublin

Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations

Forecasts say the rain will continue until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.

A car is submerged in a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia (AP) Expand

Close

A car is submerged in a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia (AP)

A car is submerged in a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia (AP)

A car is submerged in a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia (AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations and submerging local roads in some parts of the country.

Homes were flooded around Sarajevo while local roads were submerged in the south-west of the country, prompting some schools to cancel classes.

A man wades through a flooded street as a car drives by in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza (AP) Expand

Close

A man wades through a flooded street as a car drives by in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza (AP)

A man wades through a flooded street as a car drives by in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza (AP)

A man wades through a flooded street as a car drives by in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza (AP)

Men protect a house in Ilidza (AP) Expand

Close

Men protect a house in Ilidza (AP)

Men protect a house in Ilidza (AP)

Men protect a house in Ilidza (AP)

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburb of Otes and in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south-west of the capital.

Rain started late on Thursday and forecasts say it will continue to fall until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy