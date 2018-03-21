Five-year jail term sought for ex-Liverpool footballer over alleged tax fraud

Prosecutors accuse Alonso of defrauding tax authorities of about two million euros (£1.75 million) from 2010-12.

They also want Alonso to pay a fine of four million euros (£3.5 million), in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded.

The retired Spain midfielder played for Madrid from 2009-14.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also sought prison sentences, fines and restitutions for Alonso’s tax advisers at the time.

The irregularities are related to Alonso’s income from image rights.

The case against Alonso had initially been dismissed but was reopened earlier this year.

All those accused have denied wrongdoing.

Many players have been targeted by Spanish tax authorities in recent years, including Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who two years ago was found guilty – along with his father – of defrauding authorities of 4.1 million euros.

Other players investigated in Spain include Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Alexis Sanchez, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.