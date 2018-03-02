Five police officers killed in extremist attack in northern Kenya
Government offices and police facilities were targeted by militants in Mandera County.
Five police officers have been killed in a suspected extremist attack in Kenya’s northern Mandera County.
Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said the attackers targeted government administration offices and Kenya police camps.
He said the militants blew up a telecommunications mast to cut off mobile phone services before the attack.
The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremists have vowed retribution against Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to fight the extremists in the Horn of Africa nation.
Kenyan security has managed to restrict a wave of al Shabab attacks to border areas with Somalia in recent years.
Police said they prevented a major attack by the militants in Nairobi last week. Security agents have been accused of serious human rights violations rights while carrying out their operations.
Press Association