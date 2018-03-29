Five people linked to Berlin Christmas market attacker arrested in Italy

In a tweet on Thursday, police said one of the five was believed to have procured the fake Italian identity papers that allowed Anis Amri, a failed asylum-seeker, to move around Europe.

Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a lorry and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market on December 19 2016.

The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group.