Five people linked to Berlin Christmas market attacker arrested in Italy
Anis Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a lorry and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market on December 19 2016.
Italian police have arrested five people connected to the Tunisian man who carried out the 2016 Berlin Christmas market lorry attack and was later killed in a shootout with police in Italy.
In a tweet on Thursday, police said one of the five was believed to have procured the fake Italian identity papers that allowed Anis Amri, a failed asylum-seeker, to move around Europe.
Arrestati da #Digos Roma e Latina con #Dcpp 5 uomini riconducibili alla rete di #AnisAmri— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) March 29, 2018
Uno di loro gli avrebbe dovuto procurare documenti falsi per farlo uscire dall'Italia pic.twitter.com/4LtDB2mf33
The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group.
Using fake documents, he fled to Italy and died in a shootout with police near Milan four days later.
The arrests were the latest in a marked uptick in recent police operations targeting suspected extremists.
