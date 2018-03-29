News World News

Thursday 29 March 2018

Five people linked to Berlin Christmas market attacker arrested in Italy

Anis Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a lorry and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market on December 19 2016.

Candles are lit at Breitscheidplatz, in Berlin, Germany, in tribute to the 12 people who died after a lorry ploughed into the crowded Christmas market (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
Candles are lit at Breitscheidplatz, in Berlin, Germany, in tribute to the 12 people who died after a lorry ploughed into the crowded Christmas market (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Italian police have arrested five people connected to the Tunisian man who carried out the 2016 Berlin Christmas market lorry attack and was later killed in a shootout with police in Italy.

In a tweet on Thursday, police said one of the five was believed to have procured the fake Italian identity papers that allowed Anis Amri, a failed asylum-seeker, to move around Europe.

Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a lorry and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market on December 19 2016.

The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group.

Using fake documents, he fled to Italy and died in a shootout with police near Milan four days later.

The arrests were the latest in a marked uptick in recent police operations targeting suspected extremists.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News