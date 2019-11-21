News World News

Thursday 21 November 2019

Five killed in blast at Sicily fireworks factory

Two people, including the son of the owner, were seriously injured.

Firefighters at the scene of the blast in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (Italian Firefighters/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Five people have been killed in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sicily.

Rescue services said two other people were seriously injured when the blast occurred at the family-run factory in the town of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto.

The 71-year-old wife of the owner of the factory was among the victims, and their son is in hospital.

Five people were killed in the blast, which has been linked to welding being carried out inside the depot (Italian firefighters/AP)

Police say workers at the depot may have accidentally set off the explosion with welding equipment.

Safety at fireworks depots has been long debated in Italy, where the production of fireworks is often a family-run business.

Consumers association Codacons says 68 people have been killed in explosions at fireworks firms since 2000.

PA Media

