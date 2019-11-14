Five injured in California high school shooting

At least five people have been injured during a shooting at a southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies were responding to an incident at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school. It later said the suspect is a student and has been taken into custody.

People are led out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting (KTTV-TV via AP)

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that it had received two patients in a critical condition and that three more were en route.

