Five dead and suspect killed in mass shooting in Toronto suburb

A seventh person is in hospital.

Police tactical officers work the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (The Canadian Press via AP) Expand

Police tactical officers work the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario (The Canadian Press via AP)

By Rob Gillies, Associated Press

Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect in a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” Mr MacSween said.

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP) Expand

Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

Mr MacSheen said he did not have details on whether the gunman was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

