Five people have died and six others are injured after a heating pipe burst in a small Russian hotel.

Five dead after heating pipe containing boiling water bursts in Russian hotel

Rooms at the hotel in the city of Perm were flooded with boiling water.

The hotel of nine rooms was located in the basement of a residential building in the city near Russia's Ural Mountains.

All of the victims - which included a child - were staying at the hotel. Three of the injured were taken to hospital with burns.

Russian police have opened a probe into the tragedy.

Given the deaths, the Russian parliament might consider a ban on opening hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings, according to MP Oleg Melnichenko.

"Hostels shouldn't be open in basements, where all pipelines are located," Mr Melnichenko said.

Last year the Russian parliament banned opening hostels or hotel rooms in flats in residential buildings.

Online Editors