Five dead after cable car plunges to ground in northern Italy

Italy’s Alpine rescue service said another three people were taken to hospital.

By Associated Press Reporter

Five people have died after a mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy.

Italy’s Alpine rescue service said another three people were taken to hospital.

The cable car fell near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, Alpine rescue service spokesman Walter Milan said.

He said that the cable line was renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491m (4,900ft) and overlooks a picturesque lake.

