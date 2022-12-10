| 0.9°C Dublin

Fisheries deal will be worth £128m to Scotland as North Sea quotas increase

An agreement between the UK, Norway and EU has concluded with increased quotas set for most stocks.

Allowable catches for most fishing stocks have increased (PA) Expand

Close

Allowable catches for most fishing stocks have increased (PA)

Allowable catches for most fishing stocks have increased (PA)

Allowable catches for most fishing stocks have increased (PA)

By Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Reporter

A new trade deal on fisheries will be worth £128 million to Scotland next year, up from £97 million last year, ministers have said.

A trilateral agreement between the UK, Norway and the EU has concluded with increased quotas for most North Sea stocks.

Total allowable catches for cod are up 63%, with haddock up 30% and whiting up 30%.

Scientists at the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea had recommended increased catch sizes following recent action to improve stocks.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon welcomed the agreement.

Mairi Gougeon said the deal was &lsquo;good news&rsquo; (Fraser Bremner) Expand

Close

Mairi Gougeon said the deal was &lsquo;good news&rsquo; (Fraser Bremner)

Mairi Gougeon said the deal was ‘good news’ (Fraser Bremner)

Mairi Gougeon said the deal was ‘good news’ (Fraser Bremner)

She said: “It is good to see the action that has been taken to protect North Sea stocks in recent years paying off, leading the way to increased access for Scotland’s fishers.

“These stocks are of key commercial importance to Scotland and the increase in cod is a result of Scottish fishers’ efforts on recovery.

“The success of those efforts is reflected in the latest scientific advice, which has permitted significantly greater catches than last year.

“That is good news for Scotland’s fishers, who will have access to considerably greater whitefish quotas this year, with a positive economic effect for our fishing communities.”

The UK Government’s fisheries minister Mark Spencer also welcomed the deal, saying: “I’m pleased we have reached agreements with the EU and Norway, and wider coastal states, to secure important fish stocks worth over £450 million for the UK fishing fleet in 2023.

“The deals will help support a sustainable, profitable fishing industry for years to come while continuing to protect our marine environment and vital fishing grounds.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy