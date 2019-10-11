News World News

Friday 11 October 2019

First Turkish soldier killed during ongoing action in Syria

Ankara said hundreds of Kurdish fighters had died in the offensive.

People in Akcakale Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing from targets inside Syria (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A Turkish soldier has been killed during action in Syria, the first military Turkish fatality in Ankara’s cross-border offensive, now into its third day.

The Turkish defence ministry said on Friday that three soldiers were wounded, without providing details.

Separately, the ministry said 49 more “terrorists” were “neutralised” in the incursion, in reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

It said the total number of Kurdish fighters killed in the incursion now numbers 277.

Those numbers could not be independently verified.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey and has launched an invasion into northeastern Syria this week.

Ankara says the offensive is necessary for national security.

There have been civilian casualties on both sides: six civilians in Turkey and seven in Syria.

