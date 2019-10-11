First Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into Syria

Turkish forces have pushed deeper into north-eastern Syria on the third day of Ankara’s cross-border offensive against Kurdish fighters, which has sparked another mass displacement of civilians and met with widespread criticism from the international community.

There were casualties on both sides and Turkey reported its first military fatality, saying a soldier was “martyred” in the fighting and three others were injured.

At least six civilians are reported to have been killed in Turkey and seven more in Syria since Ankara launched its air and ground operation, a move it said is necessary to protect national security

The Turkish defence ministry also said 49 more “terrorists” had been “neutralised” in the incursion – in reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters – saying it has now killed a total of 277.

A man and child in Sanliurfa province, south-eastern Turkey, against the backdrop of smoke from artillery fired towards Syria (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

The numbers could not be independently verified.

On Friday morning, plumes of black smoke billowed from the Syrian border town of Tel Abyad as Turkey continued bombarding the area.

Residents fled with their belongings loaded into vehicles, or on foot, and the UN refugee agency has warned tens of thousands of people are on the move seeking safety.

Aid agencies warn nearly half-a-million people near the border are at risk – in scenes similar to those from a few years ago when civilians fled the Islamic State group militants.

Ankara insists its incursion is progressing “successfully as planned”, though a Kurdish-led group and Syrian activists say that despite the bombardment, Turkish troops have not made much progress.

Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Meanwhile, a French official has said sanctions against Turkey over the incursion will be “on the table” at next week’s European Union summit.

Amelie de Montchalin, the French secretary for European affairs, said Europe rejects any idea that it is powerless to respond to what she described as a shocking situation against civilians and Europe’s Kurdish allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to criticism with a warning to the EU not to call the incursion into Syria an “invasion”, and he renewed a threat to “open the gates” and let Syrian refugees flood into Europe.

