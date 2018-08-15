First transgender candidate sets sights on November election

The transgender woman who won Vermont’s Democratic primary is now turning her sights on the November election and her upcoming political battle with the Republican incumbent.

Former energy company executive Christine Hallquist said her campaign against governor Phil Scott will focus on the issues important to the people of Vermont.

However, she recognises her position as the nation’s first openly transgender candidate to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Ms Hallquist is a former electric company executive (AP)

In the Republican primary, Mr Scott survived a bitter backlash from his base, which was upset that he signed gun control restrictions into law.

The Republican Governor’s Association has already committed one million dollars (£780,000) to Mr Scott’s re-election.

Ms Hallquist, meanwhile, received a big boost from The Victory Fund, a political action committee which backs LGBTQ candidates.

The organisation called her a “game changer”.

Press Association