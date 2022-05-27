First trans Barbie doll launched in image of actor Cox

The company behind Barbie has launched its first transgender doll to highlight the importance of “acceptance at every age”.

Toy giant Mattel has designed the doll in the image of Laverne Cox, the transgender star of the US prison comedy drama Orange is the New Black.

Lisa McKnight, the global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel, said the brand “couldn’t be more excited” about the new product.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognise Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie,” she said.

Cox has received five Emmy nominations as an actor and producer, and is one of the highest-profile transgender stars in the US. She became the first trans woman of colour to have a leading role in a scripted TV show when Orange Is the New Black first aired on Netflix in 2013.

The actress, who turns 50 on Sunday, said the transgender doll was of huge significance.

“What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there’s a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person,” she said.

