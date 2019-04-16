News World News

Tuesday 16 April 2019

First shipment of Red Cross aid arrives in Venezuela

Images shared on social media showed workers in blue vests with the Red Cross emblem lowering boxes of aid from a plane.

A convoy of trucks arrive with the first shipment International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies humanitarian aid (Ariana Cubillos/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The first shipment of humanitarian aid from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has arrived in Venezuela.

The organisation confirmed that medicine and supplies to treat needy patients has landed in Caracas.

The Red Cross announced in late March that it had obtained permission from officials to begin delivering assistance to the crisis-stricken country.

The delivery marks a recognition by President Nicolas Maduro that the South American nation is experiencing a humanitarian crisis, which he has long denied.

The opposition has made the aid delivery a key part of its campaign to oust the socialist leader.

