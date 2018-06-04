First Saudi women receive driving licences

The surprise move comes as a number of women who had campaigned for the right to drive are under arrest.

The government issued a statement saying the 10 women were issued the licences at the General Department of Traffic in the capital Riyadh on Monday.

Aziza al-Yousef drives a car in Riyadh as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia’s ban on women driving (Hasan Jamali/AP)

The women took a brief driving test before receiving their licences as they had already held driving licences from other countries, including the UK, Lebanon and Canada.