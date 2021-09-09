First Irish Amazon warehouse creates 500 jobs

Amazon is creating 500 jobs at its new fulfilment centre in Dublin (Nick Ansell/PA)

Amazon is creating 500 jobs at its first warehouse in Ireland.

The online retail giant said it is setting up the fulfilment centre in Dublin to meet customer demand.

The company said the 630,000 square foot facility, due to open at the Baldonnell Business Park in spring 2022, will provide faster deliveries for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery.

Amazon is to open its first warehouse in Ireland, creating 500 jobs (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon is to open its first warehouse in Ireland, creating 500 jobs (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon said recruitment has started for a range of new roles at the fulfilment centre, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, and operations managers.

Recruitment for the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin next year.

The company said it is also opening a second delivery station, at the Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, serving customers in Dublin and the surrounding areas.

The facility will create more than 20 permanent jobs, in addition to dozens of driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners.

The 83,500 square foot building is expected to be fully operational this autumn.

The first delivery station in Ireland opened in Rathcoole, Dublin, last October, creating more than 20 permanent jobs and working with 10 independent delivery companies which hired more than 150 drivers.

Last year Amazon also announced plans to create another 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years, taking the retail giant’s total permanent workforce in the country to more than 5,000 by 2022.

Tanaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said: “I welcome today’s news that Amazon will open its first Irish fulfilment centre in Dublin next spring, creating 500 new jobs.

“This, alongside the announcement of a second Dublin delivery station creating a further 20 new roles, will mean faster delivery of goods for customers all across the country and strongly underscores Amazon’s continued commitment to Ireland.”

Martin Shanahan, chief executive, IDA Ireland, said: “Amazon has had a presence in Ireland for 17 years now, growing and expanding its range of activities, which has contributed significantly to Ireland’s tech ecosystem and our reputation as a global tech hub.

“Already a substantial and valued employer, the 500 additional jobs being created in this new centre will bring its permanent workforce to over 5,000 next year in Ireland.”

Stefano Perego, vice president of Amazon’s fulfilment centre operations in Europe, said: “We are delighted to be opening our first fulfilment centre in Dublin, enabling us to provide faster delivery times for customers across Ireland.

“We are excited to be creating 500 new permanent roles, which offer competitive wages, excellent benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for our employees.”