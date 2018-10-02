Three scientists have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their work with lasers, including the first female Nobel laureate to be named in three years.

First female laureate in three years named among winners of Nobel physics prize

Arthur Ashkin, of the United States, was awarded half the nine million kronor (£770,000) prize, with the other half shared by Gerard Mourou of France and Canadian Donna Strickland.

Sweden’s Royal Academy of Sciences, which chose the winners, said Mr Ashkin, 96, developed “optical tweezers” that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them.

Science fiction has become a reality. Optical tweezers make it possible to observe, turn, cut, push and pull with light. In many laboratories, laser tweezers are used to study biological processes, such as proteins, molecular motors, DNA or the inner life of cells.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/tWK55J4VcP — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018

He is the oldest person ever named as a laureate for any of the prestigious awards.

Mr Mourou and Ms Strickland helped develop short and intense laser pulses that have broad industrial and medical applications.

Ms Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate to be named in three years and is only the third woman to have won the physics prize; the first was Marie Curie in 1903.

Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland – this year’s #NobelPrize recipients – paved the way towards the shortest and most intense laser pulses created by humankind. The technique they developed opened up new areas of research and led to broad industrial and medical applications. pic.twitter.com/KQYcbmW0tl — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018

“Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists, because we’re out there. And hopefully in time it’ll start to move forward at a faster rate, maybe,” Ms Strickland said in a phone call with the academy after the prize announcement.

The head of the American Institute of Physics said the work of Mr Mourou and Ms Strickland enabled new studies of matter by allowing scientists to produce more powerful bursts of laser light.

“We needed a new way to create the peak power of laser pulses,” said Michael Moloney, chief executive officer of the group.

The breakthrough came with the work of prizewinners Mr Mourou and Ms Strickland, he said.

While laser eye surgery is the most familiar application of their work, it has also let scientists probe fundamental forces acting within matter at very high temperatures and pressures, Mr Moloney said.

Ultra-sharp laser beams make it possible to cut or drill holes in various materials extremely precisely – even in living matter. Millions of eye operations are performed every year with the sharpest of laser beams.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/MiYb4i8AHw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018

The research by Mr Ashkin has let scientists study how proteins operate in the body and how they interact, he added.

Noting that Ms Strickland is the first woman in 55 years to win a physics Nobel, Mr Moloney said that gap is “way too long”.

On Monday, American James Allison and Japan’s Tasuku Honjo won the Nobel medicine prize for groundbreaking work in fighting cancer with the body’s own immune system.

The Nobel chemistry prize comes on Wednesday, followed by the peace prize on Friday.

The economics prize, which is not technically a Nobel, will be announced on October 8.

