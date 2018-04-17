News World News

Tuesday 17 April 2018

Firms failing on gender diversity in the boardroom

Six FTSE 100 companies had an all-male board in June last year, with 11 FTSE 250 companies having all-male boards in April 2018.

The Investment Association said one in 10 of the FTSE 350 was falling short on gender diversity targets (Philip Toscano/PA)
By Holly Williams, Press Association Deputy City Editor

The Investment Association said one in 10 of the FTSE 350 was falling short on gender diversity targets.

Here is a list of the FTSE 100 companies which had an all-male board in June 30 last year:

– BP

– Fresnillo

– Mediclinic International

– Provident Financial (since demoted to FTSE 250)

– Smurfit Kappa Group

– St James’s Place

Here are the FTSE 250 companies with all-male boards in April 2018:

– Daejan Holdings

– Sports Direct International

– Stobart Group

– TBC Bank Group

– Vietnam Enterprise Investment

– TI Fluid

– Herald Investment Trust

– PureCircle

– The Baille Gifford Japan Trust

– JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

– On The Beach Group

Press Association

