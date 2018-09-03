Firefighters battle massive blaze at 200-year-old Rio museum

A massive fire has ripped through a 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro, sending large plumes of smoke into the air.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio, which houses artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil.

Fire burns inside the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)

In a statement, the museum said the blaze began around 7.30pm local time.

There were no reported injuries and the fire began after it had closed to the public, said the statement.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

President Michel Temer said it was “a sad day for all Brazilians”.

“Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost,” said Mr Temer.

(Twitter screenshot)

According to the museum’s website, it has more than 20,000 items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, and that many of its collections came from members of Brazil’s royal family.

Connected to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the museum has expositions that include anthropology, archaeology and paleontology, among others.

The vice director of the museum, Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, told Globo news the museum suffered chronic under-funding.

“Everybody wants to be supportive now. We never had adequate support,” he said.

Sergeant Moises Torres from the state’s firefighting headquarters said firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

Press Association