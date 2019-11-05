News World News

Tuesday 5 November 2019

Firefighters battle against blazes that engulfed market in Nigeria

The Balogun market in Lagos is one of the country’s largest textile markets.

Smoke rises from a fire in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Smoke rises from a fire in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

By Sam Olukoya, Associated Press

Nigerian firefighters were battling two fires that broke out almost simultaneously at a busy market in central Lagos, the country’s largest city and commercial centre.

Balogun Market, where the fires erupted, is one of Nigeria’s largest textile markets.

“We have split our team in two to fight both fires,” Ganiyu Olayiwola, head of the Federal Fire Service in Lagos, said.

ipanews_3e55e3a5-cec7-49cb-8b88-2a3bb902342e_embedded248117980
Smoke and flames in Lagos (Sunday Alamba/AP)

The two fires do not appear to be related, he said, adding that it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Thick black smoke and flames were shooting up from five-storey buildings surrounding the market as firetrucks attempted to get access to the fire.

Residents were throwing what belongings they could from the buildings and some people on the rooftops were using small buckets of water to try to stop the fire.

The fire started in the morning and became a major blaze by midday, with firefighters trying to keep the flames from spreading.

The Balogun market sprawls across many blocks on Lagos Island.

ipanews_3e55e3a5-cec7-49cb-8b88-2a3bb902342e_embedded248117997
Firefighters tackle the blaze (Sunday Alamba/AP)

It is well known as one of the best places in Lagos to buy colourful Nigerian fabrics, apparel and shoes.

Fires and other disasters are frequent on Lagos Island where the Balogun market is located.

In March, at least 20 people, most of them schoolchildren, died with the collapse of a three-storey building housing a school, residential apartments and shops.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News