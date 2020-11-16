Fire in Berlin subway station injures four

Firefighters extinguish a blaze in shops at a subway station in Berlin (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a fire at a subway station in Berlin.

The fire broke out late Sunday and 120 firefighters were still fighting the flames on Monday morning, but the blaze was mostly under control.

The cause of the fire, which started at a store inside the Onkel Toms Huette station in the city’s south-west Zehlendorf neighbourhood, was not immediately known.

Firefighters extinguish the blaze in Berlin (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

Firefighters extinguish the blaze in Berlin (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

The fire quickly spread to two other stores and several people living nearby had to leave their homes because of the smoke, German news agency dpa reported.

