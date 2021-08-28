‘Finishing line is so close’ – Paul Reid says 88pc of adults fully vaccinated and walk-in centres open for 12 to 15-year-olds

Almost 88pc of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with 92pc having received at least one dose, HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed.
Mr Reid said the finishing line of this phase of the vaccination programme was now “so close”.
Almost 3.1 million people are now fully vaccinated according to latest HSE figures, with close to 3.7 million people having received at least one dose.
In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this week, Nphet indicated it would like to see 90pc of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated (7-14 days after their second dose) before remaining restrictions are eased.
Mr Donnelly yesterday appeared to reject that this threshold would need to be reached when he spoke before entering a Covid-19 cabinet subcommittee meeting.
"I don't think we need to get up on a particular figure, be it 90pc, 87pc, 93pc. We're getting there or thereabouts anyway," he said.
Mr Reid said the HSE’s focus “still remains to give as many as possible protection. Walk-in vaccination centres continue this weekend for aged 12s and over”.
This weekend will be the first time parents can bring children between the ages of 12 and 15 years to walk-in centres. Only mRNA vaccines will be administered to this group. Parental consent is required to administer the vaccine to this group.
Below is a list of all walk-in centres operating around the country this weekend (listed alphabetically by county):
