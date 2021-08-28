‘Finishing line is so close’ – Paul Reid says 88pc of adults fully vaccinated and walk-in centres open for 12 to 15-year-olds

Vaccines are to be offered to people aged 12-15 in walk-in vaccination centres for the first time this weekend.

Almost 88pc of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with 92pc having received at least one dose, HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed.

Mr Reid said the finishing line of this phase of the vaccination programme was now “so close”.

Almost 3.1 million people are now fully vaccinated according to latest HSE figures, with close to 3.7 million people having received at least one dose.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this week, Nphet indicated it would like to see 90pc of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated (7-14 days after their second dose) before remaining restrictions are eased.

Mr Donnelly yesterday appeared to reject that this threshold would need to be reached when he spoke before entering a Covid-19 cabinet subcommittee meeting.

"I don't think we need to get up on a particular figure, be it 90pc, 87pc, 93pc. We're getting there or thereabouts anyway," he said.

Mr Reid said the HSE’s focus “still remains to give as many as possible protection. Walk-in vaccination centres continue this weekend for aged 12s and over”.

This weekend will be the first time parents can bring children between the ages of 12 and 15 years to walk-in centres. Only mRNA vaccines will be administered to this group. Parental consent is required to administer the vaccine to this group.

Below is a list of all walk-in centres operating around the country this weekend (listed alphabetically by county):

Carlow: Carlow IT

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August, 9:15am to 12:15pm

Sunday 29 August, 9:15am to 12:15pm

Cavan: Kilmore Hotel

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Tuesday 24 August to Sunday 29 August, 8:30am to 12:30pm

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Sunday 29 August, 9am to 4pm

Moderna dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Saturday 28 August, 1:30pm to 6pm

Cork: Cork City Hall

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August, 1pm to 4pm

Sunday 29 August, 1pm to 4pm

Donegal: Letterkenny IT

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August, 1pm to 4pm

Sunday 29 August, 8:30am to 4pm

Dublin: Aviva Stadium

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Friday 27 August, 4pm to 7pm

Saturday 28 August, 2:30pm to 7pm

Dublin: UCD (O’Reilly Hall)

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Friday 27 August, 10:30am to 2pm

Sunday 29 August, 10am to 6pm

Dublin: Citywest Convention Centre

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August, 8:15am to 12pm

Sunday 29 August, 8:15am to 12pm

Dublin: National Show Centre

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August, 8:30am to 12:30pm

Sunday 29 August, 8:30am to 12:30pm

Galway: Ballybrit Racecourse

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August, 8:30am to 12:30pm

Sunday 29 August, 9am to 4pm

Kerry: Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Sunday 29 August, 9:15am to 10:15am

Wednesday 1 September, 4pm to 8pm

Thursday 2 September, 4pm to 8pm

Kildare: Punchestown Racecourse

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Sunday 29 August, 10am to 2pm

Kilkenny: Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Saturday 28 August from 8:15am to 12:30pm

Laois: Midlands Park Hotel

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Friday 27 August, 8:30am to 10:30am

Limerick: Patrickswell Race Course

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Friday 27 August, 4pm to 7pm

Saturday 28 August, 8:15am to 7pm

Sunday 29 August, 8:15am to 7pm

Moderna dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Sunday 29 August, 8:15am to 12:30pm

AstraZeneca dose 2 walk-in clinic is open for people aged 16 and older on:

Sunday 29 August, 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Louth: Fairways Hotel

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Saturday 28 August, 12pm to 3pm

Mayo: Breaffy House Resort

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Friday 27 August, 5pm to 7pm

Saturday 28 August, 2pm to 4pm

Meath: Simonstown GAA Club

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Friday 27 August, 8:15am to 5:30pm

Saturday 28 August, 11am to 4pm

Sunday 29 August, 11am to 4pm

Monaghan: Glencarn

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics:

Friday 27 August, 9am to 5pm

Saturday 28 August, 1:30pm to 5pm

Sunday 29 August, 1:30pm to 5pm

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Sunday 29 August, 9am to 12:30pm

Monday 30 August, 9am to 5pm

Roscommon: Kilbride Community Centre

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Sunday 29 August, 9:15am to 3:15pm

Sligo: Sligo Institute of Technology

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Saturday 28 August, 1:15pm to 4pm

Sunday 29 August, 9:15am to 4pm

Moderna dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Saturday 28 August, 9:15am to 12:30pm

Tipperary: Abbeycourt Hotel

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Saturday 28 August, 1pm to 6:30pm

Moderna dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Sunday 29 August, 8:30am to 4pm

Waterford: Waterford Institute of Technology Arena

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Sunday 29 August, 11am to 2pm

Westmeath: Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Saturday 28 August, 2pm to 6pm

Sunday 29 August, 10am to 6pm

Wicklow: Shoreline Leisure Centre

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic:

Sunday 29 August, 8:30am to 12:30pm











