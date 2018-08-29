Final farewells to John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

Family, friends and constituents are gathering at Arizona’s Capitol to pay their respects to Sen John McCain.

A private ceremony is set for later on Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where Mr McCain will lie in state.

Mr McCain died of brain cancer last Saturday aged 81.

Flags fly at half-mast at the Arizona Capitol (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Two hours before the ceremony was set to start, dozens of veterans and active military members had taken spots on the pavement to watch the hearse that will bring Mr McCain’s body from a funeral home to the Capitol.

Veteran Judith Hatch handed out flags to those assembled, saying Arizona lost a champion for the military.

“We definitely have lost a strong advocate, so we’ll need someone who is going to step up to the plate,” Ms Hatch said.

The ceremony will include remarks from Gov Doug Ducey and former US Sen Jon Kyl, plus a benediction from Sen Jeff Flake.

It will also mark the first appearance of Mr McCain’s family members since the longtime Arizona senator died.

To honor Senator John McCain’s life of service and devotion to our country, we will step off the campaign trail and devote Wednesday and Thursday to pay our respects and give back to the state that we all love. pic.twitter.com/dHRDWatdnk — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 26, 2018

Later in the afternoon, the Capitol will be open to members of the public who want to pay their respects.

The viewing will go on as long as people are waiting in line, Rick Davis, Mr McCain’s former presidential campaign manager, said.

For some Arizona residents, Mr McCain has been a political fixture in the state for their entire lives.

He took office in Arizona in the early 1980s, first as a congressman and then as a senator in the seat once held by Sen Barry Goldwater.

Crews spent the past several days preparing the Capitol for the visitors, hauling in chairs, cleaning up the building and assembling dozens of flags.

Mr McCain is the third person to lie in state in the rotunda in the last 40 years; others were Arizona State Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medallist Jesse Owens, a Tucson resident, in 1980.

Thursday morning will see a procession through Phoenix on the way to a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church, with the public invited to line the route along Interstate 17.

The memorial service will see multiple tributes, readings and musical performances, including a tribute from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Musical choices include a performance of Amazing Grace by the Brophy Student Ensemble and a recessional to My Way by Frank Sinatra.

From there, Mr McCain will depart from Arizona for the last time from Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport.

Another viewing will be at the US Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

