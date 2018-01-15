Film star Deneuve apologises to sexual abuse victims

The letter, signed by 100 French women, says the wave of accusations against powerful men since the Harvey Weinstein scandal has gone too far. The letter prompted a backlash in France and beyond.

However, she also defended her view that men are becoming victims of a "media lynching" and that the current atmosphere threatens sexual freedom.

In response, Deneuve wrote a letter published on Monday by the daily newspaper Liberation apologising to abuse victims.

She denounced abuse of power and called for better justice against proven abusers.

Deneuve also defended her feminist credentials, saying that she publicly backed legalising abortion in France.