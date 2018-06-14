Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has told of his regret for a backstage melee at a New York arena, and is in plea negotiations to resolve charges in the case.

Fight star McGregor tells of regret over New York melee

The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remain free on bail after a brief court appearance.

Assistant district attorney Janet Gleeson said the case has not been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment because of the plea negotiations, signalling interest from all sides in resolving the matter swiftly.

The men marched into court in tight blue suits, and passed a gallery packed with reporters and other defendants waiting for their hearings. They stood and said little during the appearance. “I regret my actions that led me here today,” McGregor said outside court afterwards. “I understand the seriousness of this matter and I’m hopeful to get it resolved soon.”

Video footage showed McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn in April. Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and unable to compete.

Congrats @CianCowley from the cells to the stadiums. Not a scratch. They done nothing.

Jet leaves Tuesday my brother have a good one #Animal pic.twitter.com/FUX8gllmDx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 9, 2018 McGregor cheered the 25-year-old Cowley on Saturday as he fought in Belfast, and they flew to the US together on a private jet for the hearing. Cowley said after the fight that he was hoping to get the case “out of the way”.

They are due back in court July 26.

Press Association