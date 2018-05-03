Fierce dust storms and thunderstorms kill dozens of people in India
Dozens of people have been killed after a powerful rainstorm caused a house to collapse and toppled trees in northern and western India.
The storms on Wednesday disrupted electricity, uprooted trees, destroyed houses and killed livestock in the northern states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Last week, a nine-year-old girl and her grandmother were among nine people killed during days of lightning strikes in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
The freak storms, which saw 36,749 strikes in just 13 hours, injured dozens of people including a group of 10 agricultural labourers working in a single field.
Extreme weather patterns have been blamed for the conditions.
Fatal lightning is not uncommon in India during the monsoon season, which runs from June to October. More than 2,000 people have been killed nationwide by strikes every year since 2005 according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
