Fever-Tree founder banks £82.5 million in shares sale

Deputy chairman Charles Rolls offloaded a 2.6% stake – almost doubling the number of shares he originally intended to sell after “significant” demand from institutional investors, according to a Stock Exchange announcement.

It comes after the tonic water group has seen its share price rise more than 1,000% since its stock market flotation in late 2014.

He sold three million shares at a price of 2,750p each.

Shares in the group have risen more than 90% over the last 12 months alone.

Last year, he banked £73 million from another shares sale.

Mr Rolls continues to own an 8.6% stake in the company.

Named after the tree in which quinine – a key ingredient for tonic – is found, the company wanted to offer a premium tonic water with no artificial sweeteners, preservatives or flavourings.

Mr Rolls, along with co-founder Tim Warrillow, produced the group’s first bottle of tonic water in 2005 and now sells a range of 12 different flavours.